Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32901 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 403 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
