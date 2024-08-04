100 Reales 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32901 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (81) VF (26) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (27)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (22)

CNG (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (4)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (16)

Künker (1)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (13)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)