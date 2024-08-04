100 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

