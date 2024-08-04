Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1861 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1861 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Spain 100 Reales 1861 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

