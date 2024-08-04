Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1861 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
