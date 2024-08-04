Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1861. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1861 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31848 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
