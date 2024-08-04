Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1859 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1859 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (31)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1859 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
