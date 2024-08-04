Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (31)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (13)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
