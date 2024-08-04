100 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

