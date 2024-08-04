Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1859 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1859 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1859 at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
