Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (42)
  • Cayón (23)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • UBS (3)
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

