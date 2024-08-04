100 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

