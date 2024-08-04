Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (42)
- Cayón (23)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (11)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- UBS (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search