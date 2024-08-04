Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (7)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Florange (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 501 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search