100 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (32) VF (13)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Florange (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (5)