Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1856. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1856
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (7)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search