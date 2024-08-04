100 Reales 1856. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.

