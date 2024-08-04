Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1856. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1856 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1856 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.

Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 511 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

