Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1856. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1856
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
