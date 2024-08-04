Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1856. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1856 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1856 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1856 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1856 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search