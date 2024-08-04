100 Reales 1856. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

