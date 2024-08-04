Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1856. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1856
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1856 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
