100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855". 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (23) XF (138) VF (115) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (5) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (89)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (33)

cgb.fr (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (15)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (26)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (13)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

London Ancient Coins (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Numimarket (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (35)

Spink (2)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (32)

UBS (7)

WAG (3)