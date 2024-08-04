Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855" 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855" 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88394 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Cayón (17)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search