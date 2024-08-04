Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88394 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
