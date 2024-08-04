100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88394 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

