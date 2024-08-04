100 Reales 1855 "Type 1851-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1855 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61566 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (6) XF (107) VF (68) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (74)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (20)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (19)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (21)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (27)

Tauler & Fau (9)

UBS (2)