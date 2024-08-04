100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8)