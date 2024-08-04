Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4861 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5777 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
