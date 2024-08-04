Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855" 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855" 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
19040 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1851 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

