Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1851 "Type 1851-1855". 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1851 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
