Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 100 Reales 1850 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1850 S RD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 100 Reales 1850 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

