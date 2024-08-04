Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
