100 Reales 1850 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark S RD. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

