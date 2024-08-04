Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1850 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (86)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (29)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (33)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (18)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (6)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (41)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
- UBS (9)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search