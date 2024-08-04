Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1850 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 100 Reales 1850 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1850 M CL - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark M CL. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (86)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (29)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (33)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (18)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (41)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
  • UBS (9)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 100 Reales 1850 M CL at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search