Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1850 B SM (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 100 Reales 1850 B SM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1850 B SM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark B SM. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1117 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 710 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1850 B SM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 100 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search