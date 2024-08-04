Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1850 B SM (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark B SM. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (10)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1117 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 710 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search