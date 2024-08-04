100 Reales 1850 B SM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1850 with mark B SM. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

