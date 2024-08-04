Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Escudos 1867 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Escudos 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Escudos 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Escudos
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.

Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 10 Escudos 1867 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Escudos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

