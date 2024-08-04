Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Escudos 1867 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Escudos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Escudos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
