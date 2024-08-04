10 Escudos 1867 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.

