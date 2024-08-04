10 Escudos 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1866 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (8)