Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Escudos 1866. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Escudos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1866 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7561 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4815 $
Price in auction currency 4050 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
