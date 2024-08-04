Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Escudos 1866. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Escudos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1866 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Escudos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search