10 Escudos 1865 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Escudos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
