Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Escudos 1865 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Escudos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Escudos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Escudos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (41)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (33)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

