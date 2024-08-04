10 Escudos 1865 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (9) XF (90) VF (23) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (41)

Bertolami (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (33)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (15)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Naumann (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (19)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (6)

UBS (2)