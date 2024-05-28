Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1864 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1864 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search