5 Céntimos de real 1864 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.
