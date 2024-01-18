Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1863 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1863 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

