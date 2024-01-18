Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1863 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search