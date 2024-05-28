Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1862 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

