Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NN Coins
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
