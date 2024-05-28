5 Céntimos de real 1862 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (19) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (6)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (9)