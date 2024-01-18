Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1861 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

