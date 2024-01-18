Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
