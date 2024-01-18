5 Céntimos de real 1861 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

