Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1859 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1859 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1859 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1859 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

