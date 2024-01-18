5 Céntimos de real 1857 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1857 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.

