Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1856 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1856 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (14)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1856 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search