5 Céntimos de real 1856 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1856
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
