Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1855 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1855 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 171. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

