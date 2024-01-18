5 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 171. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

