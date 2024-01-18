Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1855 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 171. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
