Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1855 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1855 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place July 6, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1855 Ba at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

