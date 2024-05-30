Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1855 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1855 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place July 6, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
