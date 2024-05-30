4 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2873 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition XF (6) VF (5) F (5)