Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2873 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

