4 Maravedís 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2873 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
