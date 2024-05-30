4 Maravedís 1850 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
