Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1850 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (36)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Soler y Llach (44)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1850 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

