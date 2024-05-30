4 Maravedís 1850 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1850 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

