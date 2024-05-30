Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1849 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1849 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1849 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1849 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search