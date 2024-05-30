Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1849 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1849 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
