Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1848 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1848 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1848 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

