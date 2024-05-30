Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1848 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search