Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1848 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1848 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1848 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

