Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1848 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1848 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search