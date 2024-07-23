Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1847 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (330) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1847 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8279 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
