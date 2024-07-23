Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1847 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (330) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1847 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8279 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (67)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (7)
  • Cayón (26)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (63)
  • ibercoin (16)
  • Katz (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (79)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1847 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search