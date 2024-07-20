Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1847 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
