Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1847 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1847 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1847 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1847 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

