Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1846 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1846 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1846 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1846 at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

