4 Maravedís 1846 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

