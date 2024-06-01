Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1846 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
