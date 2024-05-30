Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1846 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1846
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1846 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
