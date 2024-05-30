4 Maravedís 1846 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1846 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

