Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1845 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1845 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pars Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Pars Coins - August 1, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date August 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Pars Coins - March 26, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Pars Coins - June 26, 2022
Seller Pars Coins
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1845 Ja at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

