4 Maravedís 1844 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

