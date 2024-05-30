Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1843 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1843 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1843 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1809 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
