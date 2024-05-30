Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1842 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1842 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88175 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4993 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
