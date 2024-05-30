Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1841 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1841 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1841 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Silicua Coins - July 23, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

