4 Maravedís 1841 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1841 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Ars Time
Date November 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
