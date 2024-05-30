Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1841 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1841 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Ars Time - November 4, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date November 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1841 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

