4 Maravedís 1838 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1838 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)