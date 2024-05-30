4 Maravedís 1837 Ja (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1837 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

