4 Maravedís 1837 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1837 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (6) F (3)