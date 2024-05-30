Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1837 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1837 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Maravedís 1837 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1837 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Jesús Vico - October 27, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1837 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search