4 Maravedís 1837 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1837 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
